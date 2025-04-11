U.S. Energy Secretary's Bold Move Against Iran

In a recent development, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced a possible intensification of measures against Iran. Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Wright suggested the U.S. might halt Iran's oil exports to counter Tehran's nuclear ambitions. This move aligns with the shared concerns of Gulf allies regarding a nuclear-powered Iran.

The Energy Secretary's statements come amidst a broader discussion on the future of oil demand and supply. Wright expressed optimism for the oil markets, predicting stable growth over the coming years, reinforced by President Donald Trump's energy policies.

Furthermore, Wright asserted that prevailing market worries about economic growth will likely be proven unnecessary, as Washington's strategies aim to maintain a balanced global energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)