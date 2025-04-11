Left Menu

U.S. Energy Secretary's Bold Move Against Iran

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed plans to increase pressure on Iran by potentially halting its oil exports, aiming to curb Tehran's nuclear program. He expressed confidence in a positive oil market outlook under President Trump's policies, dismissing concerns about economic growth.

In a recent development, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced a possible intensification of measures against Iran. Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Wright suggested the U.S. might halt Iran's oil exports to counter Tehran's nuclear ambitions. This move aligns with the shared concerns of Gulf allies regarding a nuclear-powered Iran.

The Energy Secretary's statements come amidst a broader discussion on the future of oil demand and supply. Wright expressed optimism for the oil markets, predicting stable growth over the coming years, reinforced by President Donald Trump's energy policies.

Furthermore, Wright asserted that prevailing market worries about economic growth will likely be proven unnecessary, as Washington's strategies aim to maintain a balanced global energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

