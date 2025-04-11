Morgan Stanley Rides Market Waves to Record First-Quarter Profit

Morgan Stanley has reported a strong first-quarter profit of $4.3 billion, driven largely by elevated earnings from trading activities in a volatile market environment. President Donald Trump's imposition of heavy tariffs and China's AI model launch have contributed to market fluctuations, enhancing client activity and trading revenues for the bank.

The bank's revenue surged to $17.7 billion, up from $15.1 billion the previous year. Notably, the equity trading sector performed well, with significant activity in technology and industrial stocks. Fixed income trading also saw an uptick, as investors shifted to hedge against potential stagflation.

Despite a slowing U.S. market, global M&A activity benefited from a recovery in Asia. However, ongoing trade tensions under a potential Trump presidency pose risks. Morgan Stanley, currently ranked fourth in global investment banking fees, continues to diversify through its Institutional Securities and Wealth Management divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)