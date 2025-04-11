Dollar's Decline amidst Trade Tensions: A Global Ripple Effect

On Friday, the dollar faced a sweeping decline as concerns over U.S. tariffs undermined its status as a safe-haven currency. It plummeted to its lowest level in a decade against the Swiss franc and hit a three-year low against the euro.

In a retaliatory measure against U.S. tariffs, China declared a 125% duty on American goods starting Saturday, escalating from a previous 84% duty. This contributed to a global market selloff affecting stocks and once safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, which saw their biggest weekly yield jump since 2001.

The dollar's fall, bolstered by a lack of confidence in U.S. policies under the Trump administration, led to further scrutiny by global investors. With the euro surging and the yuan plummeting, market dynamics signal a challenging period for the dollar.

