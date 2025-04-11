Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Soars on Record Equity Trading Success

Morgan Stanley surpassed first-quarter profit expectations thanks to record equity trading and robust wealth management results, as reflected in its $17.7 billion revenue. While equity trading thrived amidst global market uncertainties, trade tensions under Trump's presidency continue to pose challenges for U.S. dealmaking activity.

Morgan Stanley has defied expectations by achieving record profits in the first quarter, driven by unprecedented equity trading and strong wealth management results. The financial institution witnessed a significant rise in revenue, reaching $17.7 billion, compared to $15.1 billion the previous year.

The bank's stellar performance comes amid a global market upheaval spurred by previous President Trump's heavy tariffs and the launch of China's DeepSeek AI model, which caused a widespread selloff. However, Morgan Stanley capitalized on the volatility, with equity trading revenue soaring as investors adjusted their portfolios, primarily focusing on technology and industrial stocks.

Despite uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies and a faltering U.S. dealmaking environment, Morgan Stanley marked its spot as a leading player. Advising on major transactions, such as Walgreens' $24 billion take-private deal and CoreWeave's IPO, the bank ranked fourth globally in investment banking fees. The wealth management segment, a crucial sector for Morgan Stanley, also saw revenues climb to $7.3 billion under former CEO James Gorman's strategic diversification initiatives.

