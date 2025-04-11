Left Menu

Russia Invests $100 Billion in Navy Modernization

President Vladimir Putin announced a full modernization of the Russian Navy's strategic nuclear forces, maintaining them at 100% modern equipment. He unveiled a $100.54 billion investment plan over the next decade to further enhance naval capabilities. The focus is on sustaining naval strength and strategic military readiness.

Under President Vladimir Putin's directive, the Russian Navy's strategic nuclear forces are fully equipped with modern weapons, emphasizing the importance of maintaining these advanced capabilities.

Putin has declared an ambitious investment of 8.4 trillion roubles, equivalent to $100.54 billion, over the coming decade to enhance the Russian Navy.

This substantial financial commitment highlights Russia's dedication to preserving its naval dominance and ensuring military preparedness in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

