Maharashtra Embarks on Nuclear Path with Russia's ROSATOM

Maharashtra has taken a significant step toward developing nuclear energy by signing a memorandum of understanding with Russia's state-owned atomic energy giant, ROSATOM. The agreement focuses on creating small modular reactors using thorium as fuel, a move that ventures into a domain traditionally under India's Department of Atomic Energy.

While Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing ceremony, any progress on this front will depend on approval from the central government. Anil Kakodkar, a former secretary at the Department of Atomic Energy, expressed no opposition to state-level studies in this area, provided they align with federal standards.

This collaboration aims to commercialize thorium reactors in the state, adhering to guidelines set by India's Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation has pledged strategic support for the project's execution, ensuring compliance with legal and safety protocols dictated by national authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)