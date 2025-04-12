Madhya Pradesh to Launch Dr B R Ambedkar Dairy Boost Scheme
Madhya Pradesh is set to launch a scheme, named after Dr B R Ambedkar, to boost milk production. Announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the initiative aims to make the state a leader in milk production, increasing its contribution from 9% to 20%. Infrastructure plans include large cow shelters.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance milk production, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a new scheme dedicated to Dr B R Ambedkar, coinciding with his 134th birth anniversary on April 14. The initiative intends to propel Madhya Pradesh to the forefront of the nation's dairy sector.
Currently contributing 9% to national milk production, the state aims to boost this figure to 20% by focusing on cattle conservation. Yadav emphasized the scheme's potential to elevate farmers' incomes and move the state from its current third-place ranking.
Plans include the construction of cow shelters across major cities, designed to house over 10,000 cattle each. The cornerstone was laid for 'Kamdhenu Gaushala' at Ashapura village, adding further weight to the state's ambitious dairy goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)