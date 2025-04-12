Madhya Pradesh to Launch Dr B R Ambedkar Dairy Boost Scheme

In a bid to enhance milk production, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a new scheme dedicated to Dr B R Ambedkar, coinciding with his 134th birth anniversary on April 14. The initiative intends to propel Madhya Pradesh to the forefront of the nation's dairy sector.

Currently contributing 9% to national milk production, the state aims to boost this figure to 20% by focusing on cattle conservation. Yadav emphasized the scheme's potential to elevate farmers' incomes and move the state from its current third-place ranking.

Plans include the construction of cow shelters across major cities, designed to house over 10,000 cattle each. The cornerstone was laid for 'Kamdhenu Gaushala' at Ashapura village, adding further weight to the state's ambitious dairy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)