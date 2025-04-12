Arunachal's Agro Ambitions: Boosting Exports and Empowering Farmers

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has affirmed the government's dedication to advancing the state's agricultural sector. Speaking at the International Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet in Tawang, Khandu highlighted plans to empower farmers and self-help groups, especially women-led initiatives, to improve livelihoods.

A strategic move to boost exports of locally unique products like GI tagged Khaw Tai rice and persimmon to Southeast Asian and ASEAN markets forms part of the comprehensive plan. The state also aims to enhance domestic and international pricing of these products.

State Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu and APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev emphasized awareness-building among farmers and the significance of FPOs in gaining market access. The ongoing conclave is hosted by APEDA, striving to promote exports from Arunachal and the broader North East region.

