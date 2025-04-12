Bank Fraud Unmasked: Employee Arrested Over Rs 35 Lakh Scam

An IndusInd Bank employee has been arrested in connection with a fraud scheme involving over Rs 35 lakh, according to police reports on Saturday. The employee, identified as Ayushman from Shiv Durga Vihar, Faridabad, is accused of opening accounts under fake names to siphon funds.

The police investigation began after a complaint was filed in July of the previous year, alleging a loss of Rs 35.69 lakh through deceptive share market investments. An FIR was lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station, with further investigation revealing Ayushman's involvement.

Ayushman confessed to transferring Rs 1,21,200 of the defrauded money into a bank account set up under a non-existent company. According to ACP Cyber, Vikas Kaushik, Ayushman received Rs 20,000 for opening each fraudulent account. Earlier, another employee, Harinder Bhati, was apprehended last November for similar fraudulent activities.

