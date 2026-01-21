Left Menu

Welspun and Lulu Group Eye Major Investments in Jharkhand's Growth Sector

Welspun World and Lulu Group are exploring significant investment opportunities in Jharkhand, focusing on plastic manufacturing, digital skilling, and agricultural sourcing. Discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the potential for growth in these sectors, with both companies planning site visits and assessments to further explore these opportunities.

Updated: 21-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:28 IST
Welspun World has announced a planned investment of Rs 300 crore in Jharkhand's plastic manufacturing industry, following discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Davos, as reported on Wednesday.

Further discussions included topics like digital skilling, technology advancement, and AI-driven mining with Infosys Global EVP Ashiss Das. The delegation reviewed the potential of the proposed plastic park at Deoghar, with an emphasis on industrial infrastructure and policy support.

In addition, Lulu Group's Yusuff Ali expressed interest in sourcing Jharkhand's agricultural products for global markets, offering economic benefits to local communities. Upcoming visits from both companies' delegations aim to evaluate Jharkhand's production and sourcing capabilities.

