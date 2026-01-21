Welspun and Lulu Group Eye Major Investments in Jharkhand's Growth Sector

Welspun World has announced a planned investment of Rs 300 crore in Jharkhand's plastic manufacturing industry, following discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Davos, as reported on Wednesday.

Further discussions included topics like digital skilling, technology advancement, and AI-driven mining with Infosys Global EVP Ashiss Das. The delegation reviewed the potential of the proposed plastic park at Deoghar, with an emphasis on industrial infrastructure and policy support.

In addition, Lulu Group's Yusuff Ali expressed interest in sourcing Jharkhand's agricultural products for global markets, offering economic benefits to local communities. Upcoming visits from both companies' delegations aim to evaluate Jharkhand's production and sourcing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)