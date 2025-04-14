Russian Drone Attack Ignites Ukrainian Petrol Station

A Russian drone attack sparked a fire at a petrol station in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The incident, confirmed by the region's governor via social media, was promptly managed, preventing any injuries.

Governor Ivan Fedorov reassured residents through a Telegram post that the situation was under control and nocasualties were reported.

This development follows a late-March agreement between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine on ceasefire accords, aiming to protect energy infrastructure. Despite these efforts, accusations of violations from both sides persist, undermining diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)