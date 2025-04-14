Russian Drone Attack Ignites Ukrainian Petrol Station
A Russian drone attack caused a fire at a petrol station in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The fire was swiftly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Despite previous ceasefire agreements between the U.S. with Russia and Ukraine, both sides continue to accuse each other of violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:08 IST
A Russian drone attack sparked a fire at a petrol station in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The incident, confirmed by the region's governor via social media, was promptly managed, preventing any injuries.
Governor Ivan Fedorov reassured residents through a Telegram post that the situation was under control and nocasualties were reported.
This development follows a late-March agreement between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine on ceasefire accords, aiming to protect energy infrastructure. Despite these efforts, accusations of violations from both sides persist, undermining diplomatic progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure
NJ Ayuk Calls for African Solutions to Bridge $15.7B Energy Infrastructure Deficit
Tensions Flare: Accusations Fly Over Energy Infrastructure Attacks
Ukraine Defies Moratorium, Strikes Russian Energy Infrastructure
Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Alleged Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure