Left Menu

Russian Drone Attack Ignites Ukrainian Petrol Station

A Russian drone attack caused a fire at a petrol station in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The fire was swiftly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Despite previous ceasefire agreements between the U.S. with Russia and Ukraine, both sides continue to accuse each other of violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:08 IST
Russian Drone Attack Ignites Ukrainian Petrol Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone attack sparked a fire at a petrol station in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The incident, confirmed by the region's governor via social media, was promptly managed, preventing any injuries.

Governor Ivan Fedorov reassured residents through a Telegram post that the situation was under control and nocasualties were reported.

This development follows a late-March agreement between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine on ceasefire accords, aiming to protect energy infrastructure. Despite these efforts, accusations of violations from both sides persist, undermining diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025