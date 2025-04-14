Bank of Canada Faces Crucial Decision: Rate Cuts in Limbo

Amid mounting concerns over inflation and employment, the Bank of Canada is anticipated to halt its rate-cutting cycle this week. The decision is influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's fluctuating trade policies, which have created economic uncertainty and diminished the immediacy for monetary stimulus.

Interest rate expectations have drastically altered, with Friday's currency swap market bets indicating a 58% likelihood for a pause. This represents a significant reversal from midweek expectations that heavily favored a rate reduction. The inconsistency stems from the U.S.'s inconsistent approach on tariffs, affecting Canada's economic outlook.

The Bank of Canada's policy dilemma remains critical as Governor Tiff Macklem is set to announce the decision on Wednesday morning. Experts suggest that retaining the current rates would keep options open in case of a potential recession, considering inflation reached an eight-month peak and job losses further complicate the economic picture.

