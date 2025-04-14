QNu Labs Unveils World's First Platform for Seamless Quantum-Safe Cryptography
QNu Labs has launched QShield, a platform for seamless cryptography management across environments, marking a step towards India's leadership in quantum technology. Built with patented quantum components, it ensures secure data transit and storage. It supports key generation, secure connectivity, and collaboration, prepping enterprises for a quantum-secured future.
- Country:
- India
QNu Labs, a startup selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under India's National Quantum Mission, has introduced a groundbreaking platform, QShield. Unveiled on World Quantum Day, QShield is recognized as the world's first to offer seamless cryptography management across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments.
QShield leverages QNu's patented innovations such as Quantum Key Distribution, Quantum Random Number Generation, and a Quantum Hardware Security Module. It has been designed to secure enterprise-level infrastructure and safeguard sensitive data both in transit and at rest.
With its launch, QNu Labs reinforces India's ambitions of becoming a global leader in quantum technology. The platform enables several services, including secured connectivity and collaboration, preparing enterprises for a quantum-ready future. QNu Labs, which began at IIT Madras Research Park, continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity.
