QNu Labs Unveils World's First Platform for Seamless Quantum-Safe Cryptography

QNu Labs, a startup selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under India's National Quantum Mission, has introduced a groundbreaking platform, QShield. Unveiled on World Quantum Day, QShield is recognized as the world's first to offer seamless cryptography management across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments.

QShield leverages QNu's patented innovations such as Quantum Key Distribution, Quantum Random Number Generation, and a Quantum Hardware Security Module. It has been designed to secure enterprise-level infrastructure and safeguard sensitive data both in transit and at rest.

With its launch, QNu Labs reinforces India's ambitions of becoming a global leader in quantum technology. The platform enables several services, including secured connectivity and collaboration, preparing enterprises for a quantum-ready future. QNu Labs, which began at IIT Madras Research Park, continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)