Surjewala Criticizes PM Modi's Remarks on Karnataka's Reservation Policies

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala challenges PM Modi's critique over Karnataka's minority reservation policies, highlighting historical context and current measures by the Congress government to support backward classes, including Muslims. Surjewala defends Karnataka's approach, arguing BJP has not repealed these policies despite several terms in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:23 IST
Randeep Surjewala and PM Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed rebuttal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala defended Karnataka's longstanding tradition of minority reservations, emphasizing the inclusive policies of the Congress government. Surjewala underscored that since 1977, backward classes in Karnataka, including sections of the Muslim community, have benefited from reservations.

Surjewala highlighted that Karnataka's Congress government is unique in its financial dedication, annually allocating Rs 58,000 crores to various underprivileged groups, in line with Ambedkar's social justice vision. He criticized Modi's statements made during Ambedkar's birth anniversary for their apparent political inaccuracies, questioning the BJP's motives.

He further elucidated the reservation framework, mentioning that three BJP governments in Karnataka have not scrapped these policies, suggesting their tacit approval. Surjewala refuted claims of appeasement in light of Congress's reservations for Muslims and other classes, urging an end to BJP's divisive rhetoric on minority policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

