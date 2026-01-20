BJP Appoints Vinod Tawde as Kerala Election In-Charge
The BJP has appointed Vinod Tawde as the party in-charge for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje as co-incharge. The elections are expected in April. The appointments are effective immediately, as announced by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.
