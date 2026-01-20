Left Menu

BJP Appoints Vinod Tawde as Kerala Election In-Charge

The BJP has appointed Vinod Tawde as the party in-charge for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje as co-incharge. The elections are expected in April. The appointments are effective immediately, as announced by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically positioned its national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, to spearhead its campaign for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has been assigned the role of co-incharge as the party gears up for polls that are anticipated in April.

These appointments were confirmed by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh in a notification, stating they would take effect immediately.

