BJP Strategizes for Key Civic Body Elections

The BJP has made strategic appointments ahead of significant civic body elections. Nitin Nabin has appointed Vinod Tawde and Ashish Shelar for roles in Chandigarh's mayoral election and Telangana's municipal polls, respectively. Ashok Parnami and Rekha Sharma are co-incharges for Telangana's local body polls.

BJP Strategizes for Key Civic Body Elections
In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced key appointments ahead of crucial civic body elections.

As per a party notification, newly elected BJP chief Nitin Nabin has selected party national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the observer for Chandigarh's mayoral election, scheduled for January 29.

Ashish Shelar, a minister in the Maharashtra government, has been appointed as the in-charge for the upcoming municipal and corporation polls in Congress-ruled Telangana. Additionally, former Rajasthan BJP president Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma have been named co-incharges for Telangana's local body polls, effective immediately, as confirmed by a notification from party national general secretary Arun Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

