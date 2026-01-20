BJP Strategizes for Key Civic Body Elections
In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced key appointments ahead of crucial civic body elections.
As per a party notification, newly elected BJP chief Nitin Nabin has selected party national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the observer for Chandigarh's mayoral election, scheduled for January 29.
Ashish Shelar, a minister in the Maharashtra government, has been appointed as the in-charge for the upcoming municipal and corporation polls in Congress-ruled Telangana. Additionally, former Rajasthan BJP president Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma have been named co-incharges for Telangana's local body polls, effective immediately, as confirmed by a notification from party national general secretary Arun Singh.
