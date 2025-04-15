Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as Tariff Exemptions Boost U.S. Market

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, driven by gains in Apple after the White House exempted smartphones and computers from new tariffs. While optimism remained muted due to uncertainty over future tariffs, Apple, Dell, and HP shares climbed, supporting a growth in major indexes like the S&P 500.

U.S. stock markets recorded gains on Monday, bolstered by Apple's growth as the White House announced exemptions for smartphones and computers from impending tariffs. Despite this, investor caution persisted due to looming uncertainty over future tariff implementations, impacting optimism in the market.

The tech sector fared well, with Apple seeing a 2.2% rise, Dell Technologies soaring 4%, and HP advancing by 2.5%. However, semiconductor stocks witnessed minimal movement, with Nvidia shares decreasing by 0.2%. The day's trading had fluctuations, amid concerns that trade tensions could hinder economic growth.

The Dow Jones gained 312.08 points, closing at 40,524.79, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq increased by 42.61 and 107.03 points, closing at 5,405.97 and 16,831.48, respectively. Analysts noted the 'death cross' pattern in the S&P 500, raising caution over potential longer-term downtrends, although trade volumes and market actions signal a mixed outlook.

