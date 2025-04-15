Serentica Renewables Powers UP with 200 MW Green Energy Boost

Serentica Renewables has inked a significant deal with the state-owned NTPC to deliver 200 MW of renewable energy to Uttar Pradesh, the company announced on Tuesday. The agreement is a step toward bolstering the state's commitment to sustainable energy.

This power purchase agreement will see the provision of on-demand renewable energy to the distribution companies of Uttar Pradesh. Emphasizing reliability and sustainability, Serentica plans to leverage a combination of solar, wind, and advanced storage technologies to meet the state's energy needs.

CEO Akshay Hiranandani highlighted the agreement's role in the energy transition, ensuring a consistent energy supply during peak times. The firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) model promises a dependable and clean energy solution, with Serentica boasting a capacity of 1,000 MW across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)