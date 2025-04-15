Left Menu

Serentica Renewables Powers UP with 200 MW Green Energy Boost

Serentica Renewables signed an agreement with NTPC to provide 200 MW of renewable energy to Uttar Pradesh. This partnership aims to supply reliable and sustainable energy by integrating solar, wind, and storage technologies, supporting the state's energy transition objectives. Serentica operates 1,000 MW of capacity nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Serentica Renewables has inked a significant deal with the state-owned NTPC to deliver 200 MW of renewable energy to Uttar Pradesh, the company announced on Tuesday. The agreement is a step toward bolstering the state's commitment to sustainable energy.

This power purchase agreement will see the provision of on-demand renewable energy to the distribution companies of Uttar Pradesh. Emphasizing reliability and sustainability, Serentica plans to leverage a combination of solar, wind, and advanced storage technologies to meet the state's energy needs.

CEO Akshay Hiranandani highlighted the agreement's role in the energy transition, ensuring a consistent energy supply during peak times. The firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) model promises a dependable and clean energy solution, with Serentica boasting a capacity of 1,000 MW across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

