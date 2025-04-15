Left Menu

Political Tensions Soar: Congress vs. AAP Amidst Bomb Allegations in Punjab

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa criticizes AAP's Punjab government, labeling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as 'jumlabaaz' and 'dramabaaz'. Randhawa and Punjab Congress President Amarinder Warring question the handling of law and order and intelligence, amidst allegations of bomb threats and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:56 IST
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political showdown, Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has vocalized sharp criticism against the AAP-led government in Punjab, highlighting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's alleged failures. Labeling Mann as a 'jumlabaaz' and 'dramabaaz', Randhawa targeted the handling of law and order under his leadership.

Questioning the chief minister's grip on intelligence reports, Randhawa stated, "The Chief Minister should first ask his intelligence how many bombs have come into the state." He further elaborated on intelligence protocols, emphasizing routine alerts provided to politicians and chief ministers about potential threats.

Adding to the critique, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has condemned the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa following a grenade attack. Warring accused Mann's administration of acting out of vengeance, questioning the timing and nature of the response. Bajwa defended his earlier statement about bomb threats, citing a concern for safety shared by a credible source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

