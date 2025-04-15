Left Menu

Global Markets Climb Amid Trump's Tariff Reprieve

European and Asian stock markets saw gains as U.S. President Donald Trump considered altering tariffs on auto imports. Analysts noted a positive shift in market sentiment following exemptions on electronics tariffs, yet concerns over Trump's volatile trade policies lingered. U.S. futures also showed slight improvements.

Updated: 15-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:13 IST
Global Markets Climb Amid Trump's Tariff Reprieve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets have experienced an upswing following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariff adjustments on foreign auto imports. European and Asian markets responded positively, with key indices, including Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100, witnessing gains.

The auto sector led the rally in Europe, bolstered by the prospect of eased tariffs. Analysts remain cautious amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Trump's trade strategies, which continue to influence market dynamics and the broader economic outlook.

Despite volatility, U.S. futures traded slightly higher, underscoring a tentative market confidence. Meanwhile, bond yields steadied after last week's sharp rise, with currency markets showing a weaker dollar against major international currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

