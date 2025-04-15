Left Menu

Political Warfare Ignites in Punjab: Bajwa vs. AAP Government

Congress Leader Partap Singh Bajwa is embroiled in a legal battle with the AAP-led Punjab government, which he claims is rooted in political vendetta. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha defends Bajwa, accusing the state of using smear tactics, while the Congress party rallies in Bajwa's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:32 IST
Political Warfare Ignites in Punjab: Bajwa vs. AAP Government
Vivek Tankha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, representing Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, alleges that the AAP-led Punjab government has orchestrated a politically motivated case against Bajwa. He told ANI, "This is a clear case of political vendetta, as Bajwa had earlier criticized the state's law and order situation."

Tankha confirmed that a legal petition has been filed challenging the charges, with the court agreeing to hear the matter imminently. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress members have voiced support for Bajwa, with senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa labeling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a 'jumlabaaz' and 'dramabaaz.'

Randhawa criticized the Chief Minister for not addressing the public about recent grenade attacks, accusing him of diverting public attention. Previously, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed discontent with the AAP administration. Bajwa has been under scrutiny for claims of bombs in Punjab, which he attributes to credible sources fearing for his and his family's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025