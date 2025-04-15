Political Warfare Ignites in Punjab: Bajwa vs. AAP Government

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, representing Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, alleges that the AAP-led Punjab government has orchestrated a politically motivated case against Bajwa. He told ANI, "This is a clear case of political vendetta, as Bajwa had earlier criticized the state's law and order situation."

Tankha confirmed that a legal petition has been filed challenging the charges, with the court agreeing to hear the matter imminently. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress members have voiced support for Bajwa, with senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa labeling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a 'jumlabaaz' and 'dramabaaz.'

Randhawa criticized the Chief Minister for not addressing the public about recent grenade attacks, accusing him of diverting public attention. Previously, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed discontent with the AAP administration. Bajwa has been under scrutiny for claims of bombs in Punjab, which he attributes to credible sources fearing for his and his family's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)