IATA Calls for Stronger Collaboration, Digitalization, and SAF Support to Fortify Global Air Cargo

At the 18th World Cargo Symposium, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) spotlighted the indispensable role of air cargo in sustaining global supply chain resilience. With an emphasis on safety, security, digitalization, and sustainability, IATA called on governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders to intensify efforts in meeting the evolving expectations of customers across international markets.

Air Cargo: The Lifeline of Global Trade and Crisis Response

Opening the World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo, underscored the crucial part that air cargo plays—not only in enabling global commerce and e-commerce but also in delivering life-saving humanitarian supplies during crises.

“Whether supporting global trade, enabling e-commerce, or delivering vital humanitarian aid, the value of air cargo has never been clearer,” Sullivan stated. “To meet customer expectations and navigate an increasingly complex environment, the air cargo industry must continuously strengthen safety and security, fast-track digitalization, and deliver on its sustainability commitments.”

Safety First: Zero Tolerance for Rogue Shippers and Battery Hazards

Safety remains the top priority for the aviation industry, with particular attention on the growing risks associated with the transport of lithium batteries. These batteries, if undeclared or mis-declared, pose significant risks due to their flammable properties.

Sullivan urged governments to increase surveillance and enforcement against rogue shippers, echoing IATA’s support for strengthening Annex 18 of the Chicago Convention, which governs the global safe transport of dangerous goods by air.

“Shipments of lithium batteries are growing in volume. With that comes increased risk. The industry has heavily invested in training, certification, and screening technologies. It’s time governments match that commitment with robust oversight and enforcement,” Sullivan asserted.

Security: A Coordinated, Intelligence-Driven Approach is Vital

In light of recent incidents involving incendiary devices hidden within air cargo, IATA is urging a harmonized, risk-based security approach. The fragmented and reactive responses by individual states have underscored the urgency for standardized global coordination.

Sullivan emphasized that governments must fulfill their obligations under Annex 17 of the Chicago Convention, particularly regarding the timely sharing of threat intelligence.

“Aviation security cannot be built on fragmented or reactionary measures. We need global alignment based on intelligence-led risk assessment. Governments and industry must work together to achieve optimal results,” he said.

Digitalization: ONE Record Poised to Transform the Supply Chain

Digital transformation remains central to IATA’s strategic vision, with the ONE Record initiative taking center stage. Designed to standardize end-to-end digital data exchange across the air cargo ecosystem, ONE Record is set to become the preferred method of data sharing by January 2026.

IATA is calling on:

Airlines and freight forwarders to accelerate implementation

Governments to integrate ONE Record into regulatory requirements

IT developers to build secure, interoperable systems

“ONE Record represents a fundamental shift in how we manage data. Already, 72% of global air waybill volume is committed to the initiative. With over 10,000 freight forwarders and more than 100 tech providers on board, the momentum is undeniable—but widespread adoption is essential,” said Sullivan.

Sustainability: SAF and Emissions Transparency Must Advance

Sustainability has grown from a trend into an operational necessity. IATA emphasized the industry’s expanding efforts to reduce waste, eliminate single-use plastics, and shift toward circular business practices. Yet, the industry’s biggest challenge—decarbonizing operations—still requires urgent progress.

IATA is pushing for the scaling of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as a central pillar in achieving the industry’s net-zero emissions target by 2050. While initiatives like the SAF Registry, managed by CADO, and the upcoming CO2 Connect for Cargo tool represent significant steps forward, SAF production remains limited and costly.

“We are committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. But the ramp-up of SAF—the most powerful lever available—is frustratingly slow,” said Sullivan. “Fuel producers, aircraft manufacturers, and governments need to match the determination of airlines. We know what worked for wind and solar. Let’s apply those lessons here.”

IATA criticized the continued subsidies for fossil fuel extraction and urged policymakers to provide the same incentives and long-term certainty to SAF producers that enabled the growth of renewable energy sectors.

Trade Tensions: Air Cargo as a Stabilizer in a Fragmented Global Economy

Against a backdrop of escalating trade conflicts, IATA reaffirmed its position that free trade is essential for global prosperity. The association warned that protectionist policies and disrupted supply chains harm businesses, consumers, and economies alike.

“Current trade tensions are deeply concerning. Trade drives prosperity. The more we trade, the better off we all are. Air cargo will continue to ensure that goods reach where they’re needed, even amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty,” Sullivan emphasized.

Looking Ahead: A Unified Global Effort Required

The 18th World Cargo Symposium concluded with a renewed call for collaboration. Sullivan urged the global community—including regulators, manufacturers, logistics providers, and tech developers—to act in concert to enhance resilience, transparency, and sustainability across the air cargo industry.