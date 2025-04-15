ARK Wealth Management: Global Powerhouse in Wealth Solutions

ARK Wealth Management, a global platform under Noah Holdings, has received significant accolades at two esteemed industry events: the 2025 Hong Kong Euromoney Private Banking Awards and the 14th Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2024.

The company was celebrated for its comprehensive wealth management services designed for high-net-worth global Chinese individuals, featuring alternative assets, private equity, and overseas asset allocation.

These recognitions underscore ARK Wealth Management's commitment to client-centered solutions and its innovative 'anti-fragile' approach, positioning the firm as a leader in an evolving investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)