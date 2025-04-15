Tensions Rise Over Bomb Threat Remarks in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sharply criticized Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday, condemning his alleged fearmongering remarks about a bomb threat in the state. Addressing the media in Sangrur, Mann challenged Bajwa's alarming claims, calling for evidence of any actual threats.

Highlighting Punjab's geopolitical sensitivities, Mann accused Bajwa of demoralizing law enforcement and questioned his confidence in the state's police capabilities. "Punjab is a border state, regularly facing security challenges," Mann stated, emphasizing the critical role of trust and morale in keeping the peace.

A controversy erupted after an FIR was filed against Bajwa for his comments about bombs in Punjab. While Congress dismissed the charges as politically motivated, Bajwa defended his statements, citing credible sources and cooperation with authorities. The issue has sparked protests, with AAP members accusing Congress of shielding Bajwa.

(With inputs from agencies.)