India's Growing Cyber Security Challenge in Financial Sector

India's shift to digital grid systems and smart meters is making the nation increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, according to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. These attacks have debilitating ramifications for national stability and daily operations.

Kant highlighted a significant rise in sophisticated cyber threats, particularly within the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. Between 2021 and 2024, India saw a nearly 300% spike in state-sponsored cyber incidents, with over 3,000 attacks targeting businesses weekly.

The cybersecurity study by Lisianthus Tech underscores the role of international hackers, particularly from China and Russia, employing advanced malware. As cyber warfare becomes a strategic concern, a coordinated response involving defense, intelligence, and private sectors is essential.

