Left Menu

Nine Injured in Tempo Traveller Mishap on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

In an unfortunate incident, a tempo traveller overturned after hitting a parapet on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, injuring nine passengers. Prompt relief efforts were initiated by local authorities, and the injured were transferred to a medical facility in Udhampur. Further information is awaited on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:56 IST
Nine Injured in Tempo Traveller Mishap on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals sustained injuries when a tempo traveller overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Garnai checkpost in Udhampur district on Tuesday. The vehicle reportedly hit a parapet before flipping over, according to police reports.

Following the accident, district officials swiftly responded, launching rescue and relief operations at the accident site. The injured passengers were promptly moved to Government Medical College in Udhampur for treatment.

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are working to determine the causes of the accident. More updates are expected as further details emerge. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025