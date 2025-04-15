Nine Injured in Tempo Traveller Mishap on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Nine individuals sustained injuries when a tempo traveller overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Garnai checkpost in Udhampur district on Tuesday. The vehicle reportedly hit a parapet before flipping over, according to police reports.

Following the accident, district officials swiftly responded, launching rescue and relief operations at the accident site. The injured passengers were promptly moved to Government Medical College in Udhampur for treatment.

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are working to determine the causes of the accident. More updates are expected as further details emerge. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)