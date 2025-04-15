Left Menu

Opposition Cries Foul Over ED Raids: Allegations of Misuse Surface

Congress MLA Tikaram July accuses the Union Government of misusing central agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax for political vendetta, highlighting that 193 actions have been taken primarily against opposition leaders, with only two prosecutions. Former Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's residence was recently raided.

Updated: 15-04-2025 19:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Congress MLA and Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Opposition Leader, Tikaram July, criticized the Union Government for allegedly misusing central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department.

July claimed that in a recent discussion in the Lok Sabha, it was uncovered that the ED had executed 193 actions targeting opposition leaders.

In a recent development, ED officials conducted a raid at former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's Jaipur residence. Despite the raid, Khachariyawas asserted his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, expressing criticism towards the BJP for politicizing central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

