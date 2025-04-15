Delhi Government Boosts Wages Amid Education Scandal

The Delhi Government has declared an increase in the minimum wages for all categories of workers, effective from April 1, 2025. This revision aims to alleviate the impact of inflation on workers' earnings. Under the new structure, unskilled workers will receive Rs 18,456 per month, while those with higher qualifications will earn Rs 24,356 monthly.

In another development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tackled escalating concerns from parents regarding alleged harassment by schools. Speaking to ANI, Gupta firmly stated that educational institutions do not have the authority to mistreat parents or students, nor to impose arbitrary fee hikes. She emphasized the importance of adhering to stringent regulations.

Addressing a complaint involving Queen Mary School, Model Town, Gupta reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against any form of injustice or irregularities in education. The government has initiated a thorough investigation, pledging transparency and equal opportunities while safeguarding children's rights in school environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)