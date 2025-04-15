Left Menu

Delhi Government Boosts Wages Amid Education Scandal

The Delhi Government has announced an increase in minimum wages effective April 2025, with a focus on combating inflation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses concerns over school harassment, underscoring a zero-tolerance stance on unjust practices in education. Measures are being enforced to protect students' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:50 IST
Delhi Government Boosts Wages Amid Education Scandal
Delhi cm Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Government has declared an increase in the minimum wages for all categories of workers, effective from April 1, 2025. This revision aims to alleviate the impact of inflation on workers' earnings. Under the new structure, unskilled workers will receive Rs 18,456 per month, while those with higher qualifications will earn Rs 24,356 monthly.

In another development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tackled escalating concerns from parents regarding alleged harassment by schools. Speaking to ANI, Gupta firmly stated that educational institutions do not have the authority to mistreat parents or students, nor to impose arbitrary fee hikes. She emphasized the importance of adhering to stringent regulations.

Addressing a complaint involving Queen Mary School, Model Town, Gupta reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against any form of injustice or irregularities in education. The government has initiated a thorough investigation, pledging transparency and equal opportunities while safeguarding children's rights in school environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025