Supreme Court's Crackdown on Newborn Trafficking: Licences at Risk

The Supreme Court has issued stringent guidelines aiming to combat newborn trafficking, mandating the immediate suspension of hospital licenses if such incidents occur. Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan emphasized the importance of strict adherence to these directions, warning that any lapses will be treated as contempt of court.

Expressing serious concern over bail granted in child trafficking cases by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court revoked these bails and instructed all High Courts to gather data on pending child trafficking trials. It further directed trial courts to expedite proceedings, aiming for completion within six months.

The court's decision underscores the grave consequences of child trafficking, likening the loss to something worse than death and urging heightened vigilance among parents. Additionally, the Supreme Court asked state governments to implement recommendations from a human trafficking report by the Bharatiya Institute of Research and Development.

