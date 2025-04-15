Left Menu

Ex-Peruvian President Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia have been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Peruvian court. They were found guilty of receiving illegal campaign funds from a Brazilian construction company, adding to the history of corruption cases involving Peruvian leaders.

In a landmark ruling, a Peruvian court has handed down a 15-year prison sentence to former President Ollanta Humala for accepting illicit campaign funds from a Brazilian construction firm. This decision marks yet another high-profile corruption case in the nation's political landscape.

Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, was also sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the same charges. The ruling underscores ongoing efforts to address corruption within Peru's political sphere.

The court's decision highlights the significant challenges that the country faces in tackling corruption at the highest levels of government, as many former leaders have faced similar legal battles in recent years.

