Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Impersonation Case
Delhi's Patiala House court has denied bail to Ajay Kumar Nayyar, accused of pretending to be a government minister's nephew to secure a significant tender and defraud a businessman of 3.9 crore. The judgment cites the seriousness and potential impact of the crime as reasons for maintaining custody.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Patiala House court has denied bail to Ajay Kumar Nayyar, accused of impersonating the nephew of the Union Home Minister to dupe a complainant of 3.9 crore under the pretense of securing a 90-crore tender. The case underlines the grave nature of fraudulent misrepresentations involving government connections.
Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur rejected the plea, emphasizing the seriousness and high gravity of the allegations. The court remains unconvinced about releasing Nayyar, who has been detained since November 2021, due to the active role he played, facilitating cash and RTGS transactions from the complainant.
Despite the completion of the investigation and filing of a charge sheet, the court dismissed arguments for bail, highlighting the distinct role of the accused compared to others granted bail. Considerations include the potential for re-offense, threat to witnesses, and Nayyar's ability to abscond or impede justice if released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister's Jammu and Kashmir Visit: Clarifications and Intentions
Security and Development: Union Home Minister's Key Visit to Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Backs MNF's Return in Mizoram
I urge Naxals to lay down arms and join the mainstream; no one feels happy when they're killed: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort on his 345th death anniversary.