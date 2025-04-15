Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Impersonation Case

Delhi's Patiala House court has denied bail to Ajay Kumar Nayyar, accused of impersonating the nephew of the Union Home Minister to dupe a complainant of 3.9 crore under the pretense of securing a 90-crore tender. The case underlines the grave nature of fraudulent misrepresentations involving government connections.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur rejected the plea, emphasizing the seriousness and high gravity of the allegations. The court remains unconvinced about releasing Nayyar, who has been detained since November 2021, due to the active role he played, facilitating cash and RTGS transactions from the complainant.

Despite the completion of the investigation and filing of a charge sheet, the court dismissed arguments for bail, highlighting the distinct role of the accused compared to others granted bail. Considerations include the potential for re-offense, threat to witnesses, and Nayyar's ability to abscond or impede justice if released.

