Trump Deliberates on Corporate Tax Rate Adjustment

President Donald Trump is yet to decide on whether to increase the corporate tax rate to fund other tax cuts, White House officials stated on Tuesday. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the president has not yet taken a position on the matter.

Updated: 15-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:24 IST
President Donald Trump has not finalized a decision on potentially raising the corporate tax rate as a means to finance other tax cuts, according to a White House announcement on Tuesday.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Trump has not expressed a definitive stance on the proposed adjustment.

The decision remains pending as administration officials continue to consider various fiscal strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

