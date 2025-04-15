Trump Deliberates on Corporate Tax Rate Adjustment
President Donald Trump is yet to decide on whether to increase the corporate tax rate to fund other tax cuts, White House officials stated on Tuesday. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the president has not yet taken a position on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has not finalized a decision on potentially raising the corporate tax rate as a means to finance other tax cuts, according to a White House announcement on Tuesday.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Trump has not expressed a definitive stance on the proposed adjustment.
The decision remains pending as administration officials continue to consider various fiscal strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senate Debates Over 'Big Beautiful Bill': Tax Cuts and Tensions
Senate Moves to Extend Trump's Tax Cuts Amid Financial Concerns
Senate GOP Battles to Extend Trump's Tax Cuts Amidst Debt Concerns
Senate Showdown: Tax Cuts, Defense, and Border Security in Focus
Senate Budget Showdown: A Battle Over Tax Cuts and Spending Values