Left Menu

PB Fintech Secures RBI's Nod for Payment Aggregator License

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, announced that its subsidiary, PB Pay Private Limited, received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator. The initial authorization is contingent upon compliance with regulatory guidelines and involves a paid-up share capital of Rs 27 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:26 IST
PB Fintech Secures RBI's Nod for Payment Aggregator License
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PB Fintech, known as the parent company of Policybazaar, has made a significant stride as its subsidiary, PB Pay Private Limited, obtained an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to function as a payment aggregator.

This follows last year's announcement when the company revealed plans to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary specifically to secure a Certificate of Registration as a Non-Banking Financial Company Payment Aggregator (NBFC-PA) from the RBI.

The approval, which falls under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007, requires PB Pay to adhere strictly to the regulatory guidelines issued in 2020. The authorized company's paid-up share capital is set at Rs 27 crore, marking a pivotal development in their financial ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025