Tariff Tensions Weigh on Wall Street

U.S. stocks ended marginally down on Tuesday amid ongoing tariff uncertainties. Shares of consumer and healthcare companies retreated, although positive earnings from banking giants like Bank of America and Citigroup provided some support. However, concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute overshadowed these gains, especially with Boeing's notable decline.

President Donald Trump's trade policies remain a significant concern. The administration's latest move to probe imports in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors adds to the turmoil. Market insiders highlight the overwhelming influence of tariff-related news, which continues to dictate investor sentiment and overshadow corporate earnings.

Despite solid first-quarter results, companies face difficulty providing clear earnings guidance due to geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts are closely watching technical charts, such as the S&P 500's recent 'death cross,' signaling possible prolonged downturns. As the market absorbs these factors, trading activity remains subdued, with a focus on potential long-term impacts.

