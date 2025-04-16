UK-French Migration Talks and Major Financial Overhauls in Focus

In a significant development, the UK and France are negotiating a migrant returns agreement, which could see reciprocal deportations between the two nations. This discussion underscores ongoing immigration challenges in Europe.

In another major financial move, De La Rue, a renowned UK banknote manufacturer, has agreed to a takeover by the US-based investment group, Atlas Holdings. The deal, valued at £263 million, reflects heightened investor interest in essential service providers.

Additionally, the UK's energy regulator proposes varied electricity rates for affluent households to ensure an equitable energy transition. Concurrently, Grant Thornton UK's partners have seen a substantial pay increase, reaching nearly £700,000, as private equity group Cinven completes its buyout.

