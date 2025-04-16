Left Menu

UK-French Migration Talks and Major Financial Overhauls in Focus

The top Financial Times stories include UK-France migration talks, De la Rue banknote maker's takeover by US group Atlas, potential electricity pricing changes for wealthier UK households, and increased pay for Grant Thornton UK partners amid Cinven's buyout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:02 IST
UK-French Migration Talks and Major Financial Overhauls in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the UK and France are negotiating a migrant returns agreement, which could see reciprocal deportations between the two nations. This discussion underscores ongoing immigration challenges in Europe.

In another major financial move, De La Rue, a renowned UK banknote manufacturer, has agreed to a takeover by the US-based investment group, Atlas Holdings. The deal, valued at £263 million, reflects heightened investor interest in essential service providers.

Additionally, the UK's energy regulator proposes varied electricity rates for affluent households to ensure an equitable energy transition. Concurrently, Grant Thornton UK's partners have seen a substantial pay increase, reaching nearly £700,000, as private equity group Cinven completes its buyout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

