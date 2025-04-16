Left Menu

Murshidabad Unites for Peace After Violent Protests

Residents of Murshidabad call for peace and normalcy following violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Accusations were made against outsiders for inciting unrest and damaging property. Locals, both Hindu and Muslim, emphasize their usually peaceful coexistence and urge a return to harmony in their community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:30 IST
Local from West Bengal's Murshidabad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad, locals are demanding a return to peace. Reports suggest that outsiders instigated the unrest, leading to the destruction of homes, temples, and shops. The usually harmonious community is eager to restore normalcy.

Ujjwal Gupta, a local resident, told ANI, "The violence here was wrong. We cohabit peacefully, but outsiders incited these riots. We want to return to normal peace." Another local, Sadakat Ali, echoed Gupta's sentiments, emphasizing that the violence was perpetrated by outsiders affecting both Hindu and Muslim properties.

The region has calmed since the deployment of security forces following a Calcutta High Court order. Murshidabad saw unrest during the protests on April 11, with significant property damage and loss of lives. Police have arrested 150 individuals and increased security presence to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

