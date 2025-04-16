U.S. Chip Export Curbs To China Shake Wall Street
Wall Street futures fell after the U.S. introduced new chip export restrictions to China, affecting Nvidia and AMD. Nvidia forecasted $5.5 billion in charges due to these curbs. The trade tensions are heightening market volatility, and investors are keenly observing Federal Reserve actions and upcoming corporate earnings.
Wall Street index futures plummeted on Wednesday, with prominent chipmaker Nvidia suffering significant losses due to recent U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China. The announcement triggered concerns about the repercussions for businesses amid the intensifying trade war.
The U.S. Commerce Department's newly issued export licensing requirements impact Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 artificial intelligence chips. Nvidia has projected a $5.5 billion charge, attributing it to the tightened export curbs in China, a vital market for its products.
This development sent ripples through financial markets, causing chip stocks like Micron and Broadcom to tumble alongside broader market indices. Observers anticipate further fluctuations as the U.S. Federal Reserve provides hints on its policy direction in response to ongoing economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
