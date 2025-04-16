U.S. Chip Export Curbs To China Shake Wall Street

Wall Street index futures plummeted on Wednesday, with prominent chipmaker Nvidia suffering significant losses due to recent U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China. The announcement triggered concerns about the repercussions for businesses amid the intensifying trade war.

The U.S. Commerce Department's newly issued export licensing requirements impact Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 artificial intelligence chips. Nvidia has projected a $5.5 billion charge, attributing it to the tightened export curbs in China, a vital market for its products.

This development sent ripples through financial markets, causing chip stocks like Micron and Broadcom to tumble alongside broader market indices. Observers anticipate further fluctuations as the U.S. Federal Reserve provides hints on its policy direction in response to ongoing economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)