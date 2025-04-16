Justice Gavai Set to Become India's 52nd Chief Justice

In a significant move, the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has officially proposed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor. This recommendation has been forwarded to the law ministry, marking a crucial step in the constitutional appointment process. Justice Gavai, presently the senior-most judge after CJI Khanna in the Supreme Court, is poised to take office as the nation's 52nd Chief Justice on May 14, succeeding CJI Khanna, who will retire on May 13. The oath of office is to be administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Gavai is expected to serve as Chief Justice for a brief period, with retirement slated for November 2025. Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Justice Gavai began his legal journey at the Bar on March 16, 1985. His early career saw him working with the late Bar Raja S Bhonsale, the former Advocate General and Judge of the High Court, until 1987. He then practiced independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990, and later primarily appeared before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Renowned for his expertise in Constitutional and Administrative Law, Justice Gavai has held the position of Standing Counsel for various municipal corporations and universities. His legal acumen saw him regularly representing numerous autonomous bodies and corporations, including SICOM and DCVL, alongside municipal councils in the Vidarbha region. His appointment as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor came in August 1992 at the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, transitioning to the role of Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor by January 2000. Elevated to Additional Judge of the High Court on November 14, 2003, he became a permanent Judge on November 12, 2005, and presided over multiple high-profile benches. His elevation to the Supreme Court came on May 24, 2019, with retirement anticipated on November 23, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)