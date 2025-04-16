Nvidia Faces Heavy Losses Amid New U.S. Export Restrictions to China

Nvidia faced a steep $5.5 billion setback after the U.S. Commerce Department imposed new export licensing requirements for its H20 and AMD's MI308 chips to China. This move has intensified trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, impacting the financial markets.

As a consequence, Nvidia shares fell by 6.4% in premarket trading, with AMD shares dropping 6.8%. Other semiconductor stocks, such as Micron Technology and Broadcom, also reported losses. The Trump administration's measures aim to curb advanced technology sales, maintaining an edge over China.

Fears persist about economic repercussions, as constant shifts in U.S. trade policy may affect domestic consumption and growth. Analysts warn that China might retaliate by limiting rare earth metal exports essential for chip manufacturing, further escalating trade conflicts.

