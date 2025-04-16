Left Menu

Nvidia Faces Heavy Losses Amid New U.S. Export Restrictions to China

Nvidia has highlighted $5.5 billion charges due to new U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. These restrictions affect key AI chips and coincide with financial market volatility, driven by the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, with major Wall Street indexes losing ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:24 IST
Nvidia Faces Heavy Losses Amid New U.S. Export Restrictions to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia faced a steep $5.5 billion setback after the U.S. Commerce Department imposed new export licensing requirements for its H20 and AMD's MI308 chips to China. This move has intensified trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, impacting the financial markets.

As a consequence, Nvidia shares fell by 6.4% in premarket trading, with AMD shares dropping 6.8%. Other semiconductor stocks, such as Micron Technology and Broadcom, also reported losses. The Trump administration's measures aim to curb advanced technology sales, maintaining an edge over China.

Fears persist about economic repercussions, as constant shifts in U.S. trade policy may affect domestic consumption and growth. Analysts warn that China might retaliate by limiting rare earth metal exports essential for chip manufacturing, further escalating trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025