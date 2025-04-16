Dollar's Downturn: Tariffs and Trade Talks Shape Global Currency Movements

The dollar's decline continued on Wednesday as both safe-haven and risk-sensitive currencies outperformed, awaiting U.S. trade deal developments. The recent tariff concerns shifted investments abroad due to fears over unpredictable trade levy implementations.

The U.S. is amid discussions with nations such as Japan, while negotiations with China face intensifying tensions. 'We're in an information vacuum with this U.S.-China stalemate,' said Brad Bechtel, Jefferies' global head of FX.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism for a strong U.S.-U.K. trade deal. Meanwhile, impending talks between U.S. and Japan on tariffs and further discussions with South Korea aim to ameliorate trade issues.

