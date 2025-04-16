Dollar's Downturn: Tariffs and Trade Talks Shape Global Currency Movements
The dollar has resumed its decline amid ongoing U.S. trade negotiations, with the currency tumbling last week due to tariff concerns and global economic uncertainty. Attention is on the United States' discussions with countries like Japan and South Korea, while trade tensions with China continue. The U.S.-U.K. trade agreement appears promising.
The dollar's decline continued on Wednesday as both safe-haven and risk-sensitive currencies outperformed, awaiting U.S. trade deal developments. The recent tariff concerns shifted investments abroad due to fears over unpredictable trade levy implementations.
The U.S. is amid discussions with nations such as Japan, while negotiations with China face intensifying tensions. 'We're in an information vacuum with this U.S.-China stalemate,' said Brad Bechtel, Jefferies' global head of FX.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism for a strong U.S.-U.K. trade deal. Meanwhile, impending talks between U.S. and Japan on tariffs and further discussions with South Korea aim to ameliorate trade issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
