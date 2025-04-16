Left Menu

Jaishankar's Vision: From Ancient Lothal to a Global India

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visits Lothal to oversee archaeological digs and the National Maritime Heritage Complex project. He also inaugurates educational initiatives in Narmada and discusses the increasing role and confidence of India on the global stage, highlighting opportunities for a mutually beneficial international engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:40 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) site at Gujarat's Lothal, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Dr S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, undertook a visit to Lothal, Gujarat, a significant city of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, on Wednesda.rdcopolled by the Additional Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Jaishankar was updated on the excavation activities and their findings.

The minister examined progress at the site of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) project, gaining insights into its projected vision and unique aspects. A day earlier, he inaugurated smart classrooms in Lachhras village, Gujarat, highlighting the role of modern technology in student engagement.

During his visit to the Narmada district, Jaishankar also opened a gymnastics hall and toured the passport seva kendra in Rajpipla, remarking on its growing appointment volume. He reflected on the enhanced public passport services and India's increasing global confidence and engagement opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

