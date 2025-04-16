Delhi Government to Launch Ayushman Cards: A New Era of Health Coverage for Seniors

In an ambitious move to bolster healthcare access for its senior citizens, the Delhi government has announced the rollout of Ayushman Cards for all individuals aged over 70 across various income brackets. This initiative, scheduled for launch by April 2025, falls under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which promises to provide an impressive Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations.

The announcement was made following a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, attended by key cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials from both state and central governments. The focus of the meeting was the distribution of Ayushman Cards and the establishment of Arogya Mandirs in New Delhi. 'Our government is committed to ensuring that these cards reach the public swiftly. MLAs have been tasked with coordinating the efforts to expedite this process,' Chief Minister Gupta stated. These efforts are specifically designed to benefit senior citizens aged 70 and above.

In alignment with this initiative, the Delhi government also plans to establish 1139 Arogya Mandirs across the city. These healthcare centers, distinct in their structure and operation from the existing Mohalla clinics, aim to further enhance the healthcare services available to Delhi's population. Health Minister Pankaj Singh assured that all government efforts are aligned to meet this ambitious target, with MLAs working closely with District Magistrates to implement the plan effectively.

