Karnataka Eases Age Limit for Class 1 Admission in 2025-26

The Karnataka government has introduced a temporary relaxation in the age criteria for Class 1 admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. Under this provision, children who are at least 5 years and 5 months old by June 1, 2025, and have completed UKG are eligible for admission.

State School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced this one-time modification, emphasizing that the change applies solely to the upcoming academic year. From 2026-27 onwards, the standard entry age of six years will be reinstated for Class 1 admissions.

The minister clarified that this adjustment is applicable only to students under the state board. Furthermore, parents are urged to comply with the existing age criteria for LKG and UKG, which are 4 years and 5 years, respectively, for the current academic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)