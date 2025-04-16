Left Menu

Karnataka Eases Age Limit for Class 1 Admission in 2025-26

The Karnataka government announced a one-time adjustment allowing students aged 5 years and 5 months by June 1, 2025, to enter Class 1 for the 2025-26 academic year. This relaxation applies only for this year, with the standard minimum age of six years returning in 2026-27.

Karnataka Eases Age Limit for Class 1 Admission in 2025-26
Karantaka minister Madhu Bangarappa (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has introduced a temporary relaxation in the age criteria for Class 1 admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. Under this provision, children who are at least 5 years and 5 months old by June 1, 2025, and have completed UKG are eligible for admission.

State School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced this one-time modification, emphasizing that the change applies solely to the upcoming academic year. From 2026-27 onwards, the standard entry age of six years will be reinstated for Class 1 admissions.

The minister clarified that this adjustment is applicable only to students under the state board. Furthermore, parents are urged to comply with the existing age criteria for LKG and UKG, which are 4 years and 5 years, respectively, for the current academic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

