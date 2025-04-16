Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Blessings at Puri, Calls for ED Abolition

Samajwadi Party supremo and Member of Parliament, Akhilesh Yadav, alongside his wife Dimple Yadav, paid a visit to the revered Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday. After offering prayers, Yadav expressed his hope that the blessings of Lord Jagannath would fortify social justice across India.

During his visit, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh discussed ambitions to broaden the party's footprint in Odisha. "Despite multiple visits to Odisha in the past, this trip marks my return after a significant hiatus. The Samajwadi Party is committed to planting its roots and expanding its influence within the region," Yadav declared.

Concurrently, amidst the uproar surrounding the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Yadav advocated for the ED's dissolution. At a press briefing, he argued that existing agencies, such as the Income Tax department, suffice for handling economic malfeasance. "The creation of the ED demonstrates a lack of faith in established institutions," he remarked, emphasizing past opposition to the ED's inception during Congress' governance and noting its adverse use against BJP opponents in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)