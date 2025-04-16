Building a Rs 1,00,000 Crore Agri-Economy in Jammu & Kashmir by 2030

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) is set to transform the state's agricultural landscape into a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy by 2030.

During a review meeting, Abdullah emphasized the use of digital innovation, including AI tools and real-time monitoring, to enhance governance and empower farmers, aiming to modernize the agricultural sector comprehensively.

Since its launch in April 2023, HADP has achieved significant advancements such as developing high-quality seeds, forming 300 Farmer Producer Organizations, and utilizing technology in sericulture, bolstering the state's agricultural ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)