Building a Rs 1,00,000 Crore Agri-Economy in Jammu & Kashmir by 2030
The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme aims to create a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy in Jammu & Kashmir by 2030. Emphasizing digital innovation and grassroots empowerment, the initiative has already achieved milestones like new FPOs, seed developments, and technological progress since its launch.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) is set to transform the state's agricultural landscape into a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy by 2030.
During a review meeting, Abdullah emphasized the use of digital innovation, including AI tools and real-time monitoring, to enhance governance and empower farmers, aiming to modernize the agricultural sector comprehensively.
Since its launch in April 2023, HADP has achieved significant advancements such as developing high-quality seeds, forming 300 Farmer Producer Organizations, and utilizing technology in sericulture, bolstering the state's agricultural ambitions.
