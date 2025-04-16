Left Menu

Puerto Rico Plunged into Darkness: Massive Power Outage Strikes Again

Puerto Rico experienced a major power outage as energy plants unexpectedly shut down, leaving the island in darkness. The outage began in the afternoon and impacted all plants. Authorities, including Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez, are working on restoring power and investigating the cause of the incident.

On Wednesday, Puerto Rico was plunged into an unexpected and massive power outage, as energy plants across the island ceased operations, according to power generator Genera.

Pervasive power outages have plagued Puerto Rico, including one on New Year's Eve, as the island's energy infrastructure continues to deteriorate. In response, Genera announced efforts via X to activate backup systems and probe the cause of the failure.

The energy distribution firm LUMA Energy confirmed the outage onset at 12:40 p.m. local time. By 2 p.m., all power plants were still non-operational, as indicated by Genera's real-time data. Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez stated on X that updates will follow as more clarity on the outage's cause and service restoration timeline emerges.

