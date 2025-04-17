Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Lift on Coal Emission Restrictions

The Trump administration granted two-year exemptions to nearly 70 coal-fired power plants from reducing emissions of toxic chemicals. This decision, aimed at reviving the declining coal industry, drew criticism from environmentalists and public health advocates for prioritizing polluter profits over environmental and public health safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:40 IST
The Trump administration has controversially granted a two-year escape from emission restrictions to almost 70 coal-fired power plants across the United States. This move involves exempting these facilities from federal requirements to curb emissions of hazardous chemicals, including mercury and arsenic.

A list published discreetly on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) website reveals that 47 power providers, operating at least 66 coal-fired plants, benefit from exemptions to rules put in place during the Biden administration. These rules were designed to limit air pollution from toxic emissions.

The administration claims these exemptions will support coal-fired electricity production, purportedly enhancing energy security and maintaining grid reliability. However, this decision has attracted backlash from environmental groups and health advocates, who accuse the administration of prioritizing industrial interests over environmental and public health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

