Rohini Police Sweep Nets Hundreds in 15-Day Anti-Crime Blitz

In a bold move to tackle organized crime and street criminality, the Rohini District Police completed a comprehensive 15-day crackdown, arresting more than 300 individuals between April 1 and April 15, 2025. This intensive campaign aimed at dismantling crime rings and curbing unlawful activities across the district.

During the operation, law enforcement officers registered 48 cases under the Excise Act, 54 under the Gambling Act, and seven under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The operation led to the arrest of 52 individuals in Excise Act cases, 126 in Gambling Act cases, and nine in NDPS Act cases, with substantial seizures of cash, illicit liquor, and drugs.

Furthermore, in efforts to address street crime, the police apprehended suspects involved in robbery, snatching, and illegal possession of arms. A separate operation by the Anti-Gang Squad busted an interstate drug syndicate, capturing key figures Raja Kumar and Sajan, and confiscating a significant amount of marijuana and other paraphernalia. The relentless drive underscores the district's commitment to maintaining law and order.

