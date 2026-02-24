Left Menu

Midnight Raid Sparks Controversy: Delhi Police Action at Himachal Sadan

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticized the Delhi Police's 'midnight raid' at Himachal Sadan, linked to a Congress youth protest at the AI Summit. Sukhu claimed the raid lacked proper notification. The incident has sparked political debate, as leaders demand inquiries and address the subsequent arrests of protesters.

Midnight Raid Sparks Controversy: Delhi Police Action at Himachal Sadan
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed strong disapproval over the Delhi Police's controversial 'midnight raid' at Himachal Sadan, which was conducted in connection with a protest by Congress' youth wing at the AI Summit.

Addressing the media after his return from New Delhi, Sukhu criticized the police for not informing the resident commissioner prior to the raid. He described the police action as unconstitutional. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur called for an inquiry, as questions emerged whether the Indian Youth Congress workers were housed at Himachal Sadan during the protest.

Sukhu supported the youth protest against the AI Impact Summit, condemning the arrest of IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib. While BJP state president Rajiv Bindal labeled the protest as damaging to India's global image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as 'shameless politics' by the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

