Fortis Healthcare Pioneers Genomic Medicine with New Institute Launch

Fortis Healthcare has launched the Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine, setting a new milestone in integrating genomic science within patient care across multiple medical specialities. Supported by Agilus Diagnostics and Fortis' advanced clinical ecosystem, the institute will harness a multidisciplinary team encompassing molecular haematology, oncology, neurology, and other fields, along with genomic scientists, bioinformaticians, and AI engineers.

Fortis Healthcare emphasized the role of genomic science in early diagnosis and personalized treatments. In oncology, genomic testing will identify cancer-linked genetic mutations, enabling targeted therapies. Early identification of inherited cardiac conditions is expected in cardiology, while neurology could see advancements in diagnosing complex disorders. Past genomic analyses have resulted in treatment redirections, early interventions, and targeted therapies for various conditions.

Anil Vinayak, Fortis' Group Chief Operating Officer, stated the initiative would provide data-based healthcare through genomics. "The Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine represents a strategic advancement towards transformative healthcare. Integrating genomics helps deliver personalised, data-driven care and reinforces our commitment to clinical innovation," Vinayak remarked.

Dr. Ritu Garg highlighted the institute's alignment with Fortis' goal to blend clinical services with advanced science for improved outcomes. Yash Rawat, Director of Fortis Memorial Research Institute, noted the potential of genomic insights for chronic disease management. Plans include a genomics-informed health registry and a platform for Indian clinicians, adhering to international standards.

The launch event included prominent medical professionals such as Dr. Rahul Bhargava and Dr. Praveen Gupta, signifying a united effort to redefine healthcare standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)